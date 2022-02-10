Diaspora healthcare: Rebuilding Nigeria, a collaborative effort’ – NIDCOM Boss

Chairman/CEO, Nigrians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, says building a new Nigeria can be actualised through a mutual and collaborative effort between Nigerians at home and those abroad.

The NIDCOM Boss stated this when she received a UK-based Nigerian Radiologist, Prof. Reuben Olu Obaro in her office in Abuja.

The reason for the visit is the plan donation and inauguration of medical equipment to some healthcare facilities in Ekiti state.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa commended Prof. Obaro for his concern for home affairs and his innumerable contribution to Nigeria. She said the likes of him are part and parcel of nation building and his actions are worth emulating.

The Chairman of the Commission assured him that NiDCOM is ever ready to render its support to his future projects.

Prof. Reuben Obaro believes that the gesture is a usual exercise on his part to give back to the community.

Prof. Reuben O. Obaro stressed that Nigeria is blessed with many human, material and Intellectual resources, to reckon with countries like Israel, India and China among others to lead the world’s black people.

Prof. Obaro expressed his happiness that the dream of establishing a Diaspora Commission in Nigeria became a reality.

He commended Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa for her efforts in putting Nigeria Diaspora on the global map and the country in general, as trailblazers.

Prof. Reuben O. Obaro is a Nigerian Radiologist with the King George’s Hospital in the UK. A resident of the UK for over 40 years, Prof. Obaro and his wife have supported the healthcare system, home and abroad well.

He has been recognised with many awards, one of which is, being included in the NiDCOM’s Compendium of +600 Nigerians in the Diaspora.