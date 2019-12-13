Disobeying court orders will lead to anarchy, Sultan cautions political leaders

Sa’ad Abubakar, the sultan of Sokoto, says political leaders who disobey court orders are setting a dangerous precedent.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja at the fourth quarter meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, the sultan said disregard for the courts will lead to lawlessness.

Abubakar said court orders must be obeyed to the letter. He also asked Nigerians to be law-abiding in the interest of national development.

“We must regularly obey and respect the laws of our land. We should never disregard the laws to avoid the consequences,” the sultan said.

“If a court makes a judicial pronouncement on a particular matter, it should be obeyed to the letter.

“If you have any problem or disagree with the pronouncement, the next step is to appeal the pronouncement instead of disregarding or violating court judgments.

“If you are served a court order and you deliberately refused to obey it because you are a governor, president or any influential person, then you are setting a dangerous precedent.

“There’s no society that will prosper through lawlessness; citizens must be law-abiding so that we can achieve the desired development.”

The monarch added that inter-religious dialogue among the people will help the citizens understand one another better.