Disregard news on my appointment as EFCC boss, says Odumosu

The former Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, has disassociated himself from news circulating online that he has been appointed as acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) by President Bola Tinubu before leaving Nigeria for France, yesterday.

Odumosu claimed that he was not aware of such appointment, and that he had no discussion with the president before his departure, describing the circulation of the fake appointment as unnecessary distraction by mischief makers.

His words: “Good Morning everyone, I have been inundated with so many calls and messages between yesterday and today on a purported “EFCC Appointment”., I just want to use this opportunity to debunk this information and say it’s totally untrue.

“This information must have emanated from Mischief Makers and should be totally disregarded.”