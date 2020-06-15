Doctors begin nationwide strike amid COVID-19

The National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD) has commenced a nationwide strike after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum it issued to the federal government.

Aliyu Sokomba, president of NARD who spoke during a press conference on Monday, said the decision was taken at the virtual extraordinary national executive council (NEC) meeting of the association which was held on Sunday.

Sokomba, however, said doctors treating COVID-19 patients at designated treatment and isolation centres are exempted from the strike for two weeks and if things remain the same, they will be asked to join the action.

He said the exemption is in recognition of the intervention of the speaker of the house of representative, the chairman, house committee on health services, and other stakeholders as well as a demonstration of ”goodwill to Nigerians”.

NARD president appealed to Nigerians to bear with them and understand their plight.

Sokomba said their demands include the provision of adequate appropriate personal protective equipment for all health workers.

“Universal implementation of medical residency training act in all federal and state hospitals and ensuring pay parity among doctors of equal cadre, provision of funding of medical residency training in the 2021 appropriation bill,” he said.

“Immediate implementation of the revised hazard allowance and payment of the COVID-19 inducement allowance agreed with the government and healthcare workers three months ago.

“Stoppage and immediate refund of all illegal, unjust and callous cut in salaries of our members by Kaduna state and other state governments.”