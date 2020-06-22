Doctors suspend strike after eight days

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its nationwide strike.

In a statement on Sunday, Aliyu Sokomba, NARD president, said the suspension of strike would take effect from Monday.

The development is coming after the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said the doctors have agreed to suspend their strike.

Last week, the doctors embarked on strike over the lack of implementation of the medical residency training act in all federal and state hospitals and pay parity among doctors of equal cadre, among others.

Sokomba said the national executive council (NEC) of the association decided to suspend the strike to give the federal and state governments an opportunity to meet their demands.

“The NEC acknowledges the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to some hospitals. However these PPEs are consumables and non-reusable, therefore the need for sustained supply,” Sokomba said.

“The medical residency training funding has been included in the revised 2020 budget through the intervention of the Hon. Speaker, House of Representative and will be implemented as soon as the budget is assented to by the president.

“At the same time, we await the fulfillment of the promise made by the Nigeria Governors Forum to ensure same is done in all the states. On the Salary shortfall for 2014-2016, The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has promised to intervene. Government has shown commitment to procure group life insurance for health workers.

“The disengaged resident doctors at Jos University Teaching Hospital have been reinstated, the Chief Medical Director has been directed to pay their withheld salaries and comply with the provisions of the Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA).

“NEC observed that COVID-19 inducement allowance has only been paid to eleven (11) Federal health institutions and most state governments are yet to review the hazard allowance of health workers.”