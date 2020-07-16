Doctors withdraw services from Ogun isolation centre

The Association of Resident Doctors at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OUTH), Ogun state, says its members working at the COVID–19 isolation centre have withdrawn their services.

On July 1, doctors at the hospital declared indefinite strike after accusing the government of not responding to their agitation despite repeated calls.

The association had exempted its members working at the COVID-19 isolation centre from the strike.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Popoola Abiodun, president of the association, and Osundara Tope, the general secretary, said a decision has been taken for doctors to withdraw their services from the COVID-19 treatment centre due to the “lack of commitment by the state government”.

The association added that the doctors are not pleased with the responses from the government after they embarked on the indefinite strike.

“Our members are no longer at ease with the disposition of the government. Our matters are not hard rocks difficult for Ogun State government to deliquesce,” Abiodun said.

“Since the government has chosen to simply rub the issues without any form of real commitment, our members working at the COVID–19 Isolation Centre will henceforth join the Industrial action.

“We expect the government not to dethrone reasoning or shirk from responsibility expected of a considerate, sincere and truthful government.

“We call on Ogun State government not to leave us up a creek without a paddle. Our service to the people should not be abridged by the ineptitude of the government. We work for the common good and sound health of the people of Ogun State.

“We hereby reiterate our demands appropriate Remuneration for all Residents in OOUTH with entry level of CONMESS 3 step 3, hazard Allowance of 50% of Consolidated Basic Salary for all doctors in OOUTH and continued provision of Adequate PPE for doctors in OOUTH.”

The withdrawal of the doctors at OOUTH treatment centre will no doubt be a setback to the state’s effort to tackle COVID-19, as the total number of infections in the state has risen to 1,105 patients.