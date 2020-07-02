Dogara heads Ondo PDP governorship screening committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has picked Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of the house of representatives, to head its screening committee for the Ondo governorship primary election.

Dogara is expected to work alongside four others to screen the party’s aspirants for the Ondo governorship election.

In a statement, Austin Akobundu, national organising secretary of the PDP, said nomination of members of the committee was a decision of the national working committee (NWC) of the party.

Bunmi Jenyo is the committee’s secretary, while other members are Zainab Kure, Fred Agbedi, and Ndubuisi Agwuama.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the nomination of the following party members to serve on the screening gubernatorial committee,” the statement read.

“The committee is mandated to screen all aspirants for the upcoming 2020 governorship election in Ondo State.”

The exercise is scheduled to take place at 10am on Thursday at the PDP secretariat in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed October 10, 2020, for the Ondo governorship election.