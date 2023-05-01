Doguwa declares speakership bid amid trial for alleged murder

Alhassan Doguwa, majority leader of the house of representatives, has declared his intention to run for the speakership position of the 10th national assembly.

In a letter of intent addressed to members-lect, the lawmaker representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituency in Kano said he is vying for the position because of his passion for nation-building.

“The call to leadership is one laced with responsibilities and unalloyed commitment to the commonwealth of Nigerians expressed through a unanimous ballot casting which led to your victories in your various states,” the letter reads.

“The journey to nation-building has commenced and we are here once again to steer the ship where the collective voices of the Nigerian people whose trust has been vested in us, have been total to an admirable end.

“I want to use this opportunity to communicate my desire to contest for the office of the Speaker of the House. My passion for nation-building has fueled my desire to seek this office at this critical time when various divergent views of governance exist in different zones in the nation.

“Now is the time to align all our interests, aspirations, and trust to work together for the common good of Nigerians. At the same time, discard ethnic, geographical, religious, or political bias that could hinder our collective efforts in this representation.

“As we look forward to formulating impactful policies for the growth of our nation, I implore us all to bear in mind that all back home will see the results of our stay at the Assembly, thus the need to come together to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign.”

Doguwa said he has the “vast legislative experience and patriotic zeal” needed to be the speaker.

“Nigeria needs brave leaders whose doggedness can help reduce the myriad of challenges. I am sure we can achieve this with you on board,” he added.

MURDER TRIAL

Doguwa will be serving his fifth term when the 10th assembly is inaugurated in June.

The legislator is standing trial over alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm, mischief, and public disturbance.

On February 28, he was arrested at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport while boarding a flight to Abuja.

The police had said they received a report that he led thugs to set ablaze the secretariat of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano, with two persons feared dead.

Although the legislator denied any wrongdoing, he was arraigned in March at a magistrate court in Kano and was subsequently remanded in prison.

After a few days in prison, he was granted bail in the sum of N500 million by a federal high court.