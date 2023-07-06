Dollar video: Kano anti-corruption agency invites Ganduje for questioning

The Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) says it has invited Abdullahi Ganduje, immediate past governor of the state, over video clips of him allegedly receiving bribes.

In 2018, Daily Nigerian, an online newspaper, published a video of Ganduje allegedly receiving bundles of dollars from contractors, which he stuffed into his “babanriga”, a traditional outfit.

The newspaper said the former governor requested $5 million as a bribe from the contractors who recorded the video.

In a statement on Thursday, Kabir Abba Kabir, PCACC spokesperson, quoted Magaji Rimingado, the agency’s chair, as saying that Ganduje is expected to appear before the commission next week.

“I have signed a letter to invite him for questioning at the commission next week because this is what the law says and we will provide ample opportunity for him to defend himself,” Rimingado was quoted as saying when he appeared on Lunch Time Politics, a Channels Television programme.

He also debunked claims that the aim of the investigation was to ridicule the former governor and stop him from getting a federal government appointment.

“This is why on my return as the chairman a few weeks ago and the fact that the former no longer enjoys immunity, we decided to reopen the investigation and give the former governor the opportunity to clear himself or otherwise, more so, as the videos have continued to cause the state and the citizens of the state ridicule across the globe,” Rimingado was further quoted as saying.

Earlier, the commission said the video showing Ganduje receiving kickbacks from a contractor is authentic.