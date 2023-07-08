Don’t be used to destabilise Nigeria, air force chief to new recruits

Hasan Abubakar, chief of air staff, has tasked the newly graduated recruits of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) not to allow themselves to be used to destabilise the country.

Abubakar said it was necessary that the recruits carry out their duties as enumerated in the code of conduct for armed forces personnel involved in internal security operations.

According to a statement issued by Edward Gabkwet, NAF director of public relations and information, the chief of air staff spoke while reviewing the passing out parade of 1,123 recruits of basic military training course 43/2022 held on Saturday, at the military training centre, Kaduna.

Abubakar urged the recruits to be focused, motivated and innovative while contributing to NAF’s efforts towards achieving Nigeria’s security imperatives.

“Remember also that the NAF undoubtedly expects the highest standards from you regarding civil-military relations,” the statement quoted the NAF chief as saying.

“Embrace integrity first, service before self and excellence in all you do.

“You must not succumb to any inducement or action that would cause disaffection amongst fellow members of the armed forces and remember that your duty is to protect all Nigerians, irrespective of their leanings or inclinations.”

The chief of air staff asked the recruits to “thoroughly familiarise themselves with the social media policy of the armed force of Nigeria” to avoid misusing the platforms for compromising ongoing operations.

Abubakar assured President Bola Tinubu of NAF’s commitment to his administration’s aspiration for a peaceful and prosperous country.