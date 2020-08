Don’t blame Edo people if they resort to self-defense against Oshiomhole’s use of violence, Obaseki warns

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that Edo people should not be blamed if they resort to self-defense against former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, who is unleashing violence and using assassins against perceived opponents.

The governor said this after inspecting the residence of the Commissioner for Youth, Hon. Damian Lawani, in Udaba Ekphei Community, Etsako Central Local Government Area (LGA) of the state that was attacked by political thugs suspected to be working for Oshiomhole and the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu,

Recall that the attack took place after the Edo State Government alerted the public on Monday, July 20, through publications in national newspapers that Adams Oshiomhole and Captain Hosa Okunbo on the prompting of Ize-Iyamu, had engaged thugs at a meeting held at Aiguobasimwin in GRA, Benin City, and paid them in advance to cause mayhem in the state. The attack is suspected to be part of the execution of the tasks handed to the thugs.

Obaseki said that the attack on the residence of Hon. Lawani was an attempt on his life, adding: “We will continue to pursue peace; we will continue to try and use the apparatus of state to protect our people and I hope that those involved, those who have the responsibility to provide security understand the danger they are putting the state and country into.

“If they continue to turn a blind eye to the violence being perpetrated by Adams Oshiomhole in this state, nobody should blame the people of the state if they have to resort to self-defense.”

According to the governor, “What happened here is quite disturbing. We got the reports a couple of weeks ago and the matter was reported to the Police in the state. It is quite disturbing. This is a clear evidence of an attempt on the life of my Commissioner for Youth. This matter has been reported and I understand that investigations are going on.”

He said, “Recall the alarm raised by my Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, over the weekend that some persons who were identified as assassins had been brought into Benin City by Adams Oshiomhole. It is suspected that some boys involved in this incident are currently harboured in Oshiomhole’s house in Iyamho. We are concerned the investigations are taking unnecessarily long.”