Don’t Collude with Enemies of Niger Delta, NDDC Boss Charges Staff

The Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua has charged staff of the Commission to ensure that they do not collude with those working against the progress and development of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during a Staff Work Ethics/Organisational Behaviour Advocacy Programme at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, Audu-Ohwavborua, said he identified those he described as enemies of the Niger Delta region in his book entitled: “REAL ENEMIES OF THE NIGER DELTA.”

He said: “I identified amongst others, indigenes of the Niger Delta region as one category of enemies. I also identified those with power and influence; those that find themselves in the corridors of power, in government offices; some indigenes of the region who find themselves in positions of influence but refused to put the region’s interest first.

“Those who collude with foreign and local investors, to short-change the region, to deprive the region of its full and legitimate benefits, are real enemies of the region.”

Speaking further, Audu-Ohwavborua noted that achieving the goals of any organization was tied to the efficiency of the organization’s workforce, noting: “We know the right thing, the question is, do we do the right thing? Working without measuring performance is motion without movement.”

He stated: “Management scientists will tell us that the attainment of an organization’s goals or objectives is highly dependent on the work behavior of its employees. It is against this backdrop, therefore, that the theme of this program, ” A Motivated and Disciplined Workshop, The Bedrock for Organisational Efficiency” is very instructive.”

In his presentation, the Chairman National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Mr. Ekpo Nta, a Guest Speaker at the program, noted that proper recruitment was key to an organization’s success and urged NDDC staff to imbibe the habit of self-improvement with further formal education. “Self-development and personal upgrades are key to personal progress,” he stated.

Commenting on the effect of proper ethical practices on the success of an organization, Nta said that the sub-structure that leads to corruption is ethics. Noting that, “Where you have poor ethics, it leads to corruption. Every day you will be faced with an ethical dilemma.”

Another Guest Speaker, a former Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Mike Igini, urged the staff of the Commission to live up to the expectations of the Niger Delta people and fulfill the mandate of the NDDC. “Niger Deltans look up to the NDDC as the answer to their problems. The staff has a duty not to disappoint them,” he said.

Igini advised the NDDC management to always adhere to the Public Procurement Act in order to deliver service to the people of the Niger Delta region.