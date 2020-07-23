Don’t congregate on Eid grounds for prayers, Sultan asks Muslim faithful

Sa’ad Abubakar, sultan of Sokoto, has asked district heads and religious leaders to lead Eid prayers in Juma’at mosques instead of Eid grounds.

The spiritual head of Muslims in the country gave the advice while declaring July 31 as the celebration of Eid-el-kabir.

Eid-el-kabir, which literally means “feast of sacrifice”, is an Islamic festival involving the killing of rams to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to follow Allah’s command to sacrifice his son, Ismail — but a lamb was later used for the sacrifice.

In a statement on Wednesday, Abubakar called on Muslim faithful to pray for peace, progress and development in the country.

“His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has declared Friday, 31th July, 2020 as the 10th day of Zulhijja 1441 AH and the day of Eid – El – Kabir for the year,” the statement read.

“Furthermore, in view of the current situation caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Sultan hereby advises all the District Heads and Imams in Sokoto State, to observe Eid prayers at their Jumu’at Mosques in their respective towns and villages and not at Eid Grounds.

“Also, the Council advises the Muslim Communities throughout the Country to observe Eid prayers at Jumu’at Mosques to help curb the spread of COVID-19 Pandemic.

“His Eminence, the Sultan felicitates with the Nigeria Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings. The Sultan while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the Country, he also wishes them a happy Eid-El-Kabir. May Allah (SWT) accept our religious deeds, amen.”