Don’t panic, Max Air tells customers who booked airline ahead suspension

Max Air has reacted to the suspension of the operation of its Boeing 737 aircraft by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), saying the issue is being resolved.

The regulatory authority, through a letter NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/363, suspended Parts A3 and D43 with regards to the operation of Max Air’s Boeing 737 aircraft type with immediate effect over safety infractions.

Parts A3 deals with the airline’s Aircraft Authorization and D43 deals with Aircraft Listing of the Operations Specifications issued to Max Air Ltd.

By implications, the airline’s domestic operations would be suspended pending when the suspension on the aircraft used for local flights was suspended.

The suspension was contained in a letter titled, “Suspension of parts A3 and D43 of the Operations Specifications” issued to Max Air with immediate effect issued July 12, 2023 and signed by Director, Operations Training & Licensing, Captain Ibrahim Bello Dambazau, for Director General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Musa Nuhu.

Speaking with our correspondent, Executive Director of the airline, Barr. Shehu Wada, said the issue is being resolved and assured passengers especially those who have pending bookings with the airline not to panic.

He explained that the airline discovered that an adulterated fuel was sold to it and in line with its commitment to safety decided to carry out an in-house audit and suspend operation for two days before the NCAA waded in.

He said the issues which bother on safety would be resolved in less than a week, adding the airline remains committed to safe operations at all times.

“The fact is that there was the issue of adulterated fuel which we also noted. It was noticed by our maintenance. We now decided to give ourselves a two-day break to be able to audit ourself which the NCAA got the wind off.”

“That is the true story. So safety is our number one priority and we are looking at it. No body will joke with the life of anybody.”

On the domestic operations, he said, “We will try and see what we can do in the interim. It is not something major and we will resolve it within a week. It is a safety issue and we have to follow the process. It only shows that everybody is conscious of its responsibility.”