Don’t step into UNILAG, lecturers warn Babalakin over convocation crisis

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) chapter of the the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has passed a vote of no confidence on Wale Babalakin, chairman of the institution’s governing council.

Dele Ashiru, chairman of the ASUU chapter, said the decision was taken at a congress of the union on Wednesday.

Babalakin and Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the vice-chancellor have been at loggerheads over the institution’s 51st convocation slated for March 9 to March 12.

Adamu Adamu, minister of education, had asked the institution to suspend the ceremony after Babalakin accused the management of not following due process in reaching its decision as regards the event.

But Ogundipe insisted that the university followed the pro-chancellor’s directives and did not contravene any law.

Leading a protest on campus after the congress, Ashiru said the pro-chancellor has been declared personal non grata on campus.

“Dr Wale Babalakin is now a persona non grata on our campus. We don’t want to see him again anywhere in the university. He is no longer needed,” he said.

Members of the union, who wielded placards, accused the pro-chancellor of insensitivity.

They alleged that he traveled out of the country for a birthday celebration at a time when the convocation ought to hold.

In an earlier statement, ASUU had described the suspension of the convocation as wicked, inhuman and retrogressive.