DSS raises the alarm, says ‘Suicide bombers planning to strike during Yuletide’

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm over the “plot to bomb some places” during Yuletide.

In a statement on Tuesday, the agency asked Nigerians to be on the alert, saying it is taking steps to prevent attacks across the country.

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, advised those planning to disrupt public peace to desist from such.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public about plans by some criminal elements to carry out violent attacks on public places including key and vulnerable points during the yuletide seasons,” the statement read.

“The planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.

“The objective is to create a general sense of fear among the people and subsequently undermine the Government.

“Against this backdrop, citizens are called upon to be extra vigilant and report strange movements and indeed, all suspicions around them to security and law enforcement agencies.

“On its part, the Service is collaborating with other sister agencies to ensure that adequate measures are put in place for protection of lives and property.”

Afunanya provided emergency response numbers which he asked Nigerians to take advantage of.

“To further achieve this purpose, the Service has provided these emergency response numbers 08132222105 and 09030002189 for urgent contacts. It is also using this opportunity to unveil its interactive website www.dss.gov.ng for public communication support,” he said.

“Everyone is encouraged to take advantage of these platforms and similar ones provided by related agencies to timely reach and avail them (security agencies) of required information.”