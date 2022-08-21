Ecobank Reiterates Support for Creative Industry

The Managing Director and Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, Bolaji Lawal has assured that the Bank will continue to provide a platform for mobilizing and powering the creative industry in Nigeria.

The Managing Director made this pledge at the Photography, Art, and Design Exhibition (PADE) event held by the Bank to commemorate this year’s World Photography Day in Lagos.

The managing director restated the bank’s commitment and determination to contribute to sustainable economic development, working with the youths, local community, and society at large to improve quality of life, in ways that are both good for business and national development.

Mr. Lawal, who was represented by the Executive Director/Chief Risk Officer, Biyi Olagbami observed that Nigeria has an assemblage of articulate and creatives minds who have demonstrated love for the profession and are telling the African story in many ways through their lenses and that as a Pan African bank, part of Ecobank’s vision is to serve as a platform for harnessing and powering the creativity of the African continent.

According to him, “For us as a bank, we decided to commemorate the World Photography Day, understanding it was an opportunity to help showcase the brilliance of Nigerian creatives to the world. It is part of our current strategy as a Pan African Bank to sustain our legacy as a foremost supporter of the creative industry in Nigeria, providing a platform for harnessing and powering creative talents on the African continent”.

Facilitators at the masterclass session included veteran creative photographer, painter and artist, Kelechi Amadi -Obi; Pocket Lawyers, Ngozi Nwabueze; ace Photojournalist, Pius Utomi Ekpei, Agence France-Presse (AFP); art photographer, August Udoh and a creative director/photographer Yemi Disu were full of praises for the Pan African bank, stressing that such massive support and partnership from corporate organizations would further stimulate the growth of the art and business of photography. They shared their experiences and offered tips on how to excel in the profession.

According to Kelechi Amadi -Obi, Ecobank deserves commendation for identifying with the photographers on World Photography Day, urging other corporate organizations to emulate the bank. He advised the audience, particularly the upcoming professionals to set realizable goals and put measures in place to achieve them, adding that when the goals are achieved, they set new ones until they meet all their career objectives. On her part, Ngozi Nwabueze, dwelt on image copyrights and the legal structure to protect their works. She took them through the legal steps and enumerated the benefits of ensuring that their works are protected by the relevant provisions of the laws.

The Photography, Arts, Design Exhibition (PADE) by Ecobank is a fun-filled and memorable 3-day event held from Friday 19th to Sunday 21st August 2022. It has as its theme “A Canvas for Africa’s Creatives” and is witnessing an assemblage of creative influencers in photography, visual arts, vocal and dramatic arts, and designs. The event which is open to the public features a collage of portrait photographers, event photographers, landscape photo artists and basically everyone with lenses to capture moments and frame memories in time. There is a photography contest where customers have the chance to showcase their tribe in colourful style to win a family weekend getaway, amongst others.