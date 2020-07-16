Edo 2020: Pedro Obaseki insists Ize-Iyamu stole SIMPLE Agenda, vows to retrieve his intellectual property

The Convener, Midwest Movement, Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki, has insisted that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is running with a stolen campaign manifesto, the SIMPLE Agenda.

Obaseki, in a statement, said he first publicly unveiled the SIMPLE Agenda in August 2015 during a live programme on BENTV UK, where he presented his 6-pronged campaign manifesto as an aspirant for the 2016 governorship election in Edo State.

According to him, “It has come to my attention that people have been advertising their campaign manifesto to be the SIMPLE Agenda, which is a direct lifting of my ideas I shared publicly in 2015.

“My SIMPLE idea is an acronym for Security and Social Welfare; Infrastructure Development and Urban Renewal; Manpower Development and Training; Public-Private Partnership; Leadership by Example and Employment for Edo Youths. This is the same as what the Pastor and his followers are parading online today.

“So, I state categorically that I would be commencing processes for retrieving my Intellectual Property, as it is obvious that the idea did not originate from those who are pushing on with it today.

“Every well-meaning, educated person should know what it takes to come up with an idea and articulate such in a manner that would make sense to people. I did that and today some people have plagiarized it and trying to swindle Edo people with it.”