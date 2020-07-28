Edo 2020: Youths storm major streets in Benin, canvass support for Obaseki’s reelection

Youths in their hundreds from the 18 local government areas of Edo State on Tuesday staged a solidarity rally in major streets of Benin City, to pass a vote of confidence on the state governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu.

The youths under the aegis of ‘No Sidon Look’, charged Edo electorate to support Governor Obaseki for a second term in office following his administration’s developmental strides in all sectors of the state.

The Director General of the organisation, Portrait Peterson, who led other members and supporters, said the solidarity rally became imperative to sensitise Edo voters on the need to reelect Governor Obaseki come September 19, 2020, to enable him continue with his people-centered programmes and policies in the state.

Peterson said: “Obaseki has done so much for the people of the state in the last four years as his developmental strides are visible in the 18 local government areas of Edo State. All sectors have benefited from his administration and leadership style.

“He has touched most areas of the people’s lives and the frequent protests experienced in the past administration are a thing of the past in this present administration.”

Describing the governor as a silent worker who talks less and does more, the DG noted: “He doesn’t talk much but works more. Come September 19, 2020, I urge all Edo people to vote wisely and return Obaseki and Shaibu to power for another four years following their performance”.

The Deputy Director of the organisation, Kingsley Ebia, urged Edo people to utilise their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) effectively to re-elect Obaseki for his good works in education, agriculture and healthcare, among others, adding: “Civil servants and pensioners in the state no longer complain or protest over non-payment of entitlements because Governor Obaseki pays as at when due.

“Ize-Iyamu is a bad product that can’t be sold to Edo people who are wiser now. I urge all Edo electorate to cast their votes for a performing governor, Godwin Obaseki.”

Traders, who commended the governor for his people-oriented reforms, programmes and policies, said Obaseki has continued to improve the lives of the majority of Edo people.

Helen Osasuwa thanked the governor for his transformational strides in Edo, making the state an envy of other states across the nation.