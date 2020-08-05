Edo deputy speaker impeached after endorsing Ize-Iyamu

Yekini Idiaye, deputy speaker of the Edo state house of assembly, has been removed from office.

Idiaye was removed from office during a session of the house on Wednesday.

Subsequently, Roland Asoro, lawmaker representing Orhionmwon II constituency, was elected in the stead of the former deputy speaker.

The removal of Idiaye from office may not be unconnected to his support for Osagie Ize-Iyamu, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Monday, the former deputy speaker and four other lawmakers pledged their support to Ize-Iyamu. Idiaye said the administration of Godwin Obaseki, Edo governor, has not done anything in his village.

“There is no reason for me to defect to another party because there is no single project in my village to show under this present administration,” the deputy speaker had said when he led his colleagues to the Benin residence of Ize-Iyamu.

“I am from Somorika, in Akoko Edo local government area and my village is the most backward in Akoko Edo.”