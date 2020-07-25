Edo environment commissioner resigns

The Edo State Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Omoua Oni-Okpaku, has resigned her appointment with the state government.

Her resignation is coming barely one month after the former Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, resigned.

Although the official letter she tendered has not been made public as of press time, a Personal Assistant in her office who received the letter in the office confirmed that her resignation was true.

When asked what the reasons for the resignation were, she said it was only Oni-Okpaku herself that could respond to that.

A top government official while confirming the development said they have been doubting her total commitment to the government.

He said, “I am also just hearing that but in recent times we have been noticing her non-committal attitude to this government.”

The Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele had in April resigned his appointment.

In the last few weeks since Obaseki defected to the PDP, some senior aides have resigned their appointment with the government.