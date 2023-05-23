Edo Gov’t sacks 13 varsity lecturers over sexual harassment, others

The Edo state government has sacked 13 lecturers of state-owned Ambrose Ali University (AAU), Ekpoma, over alleged offences raging from falsification of age, fraud, misconduct, extortion and sexual harassment, among others.

The institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Asomwan Sunny Adagbonyin, disclosed this on Monday while presenting the university disciplinary committee’s report to members of AAU Special Intervention Team (SIT).

According to him, the sacking of the erring staff was due to the recommendations of the institution’s disciplinary committee which found them guilty of the offences.

“The disciplinary committee had given the affected staff fair hearing and recommended that the criminal aspect of the disengaged staff should be reported to security operatives.

A lecturer who was the head of nursing science was recommended for sacking after he was reportedly found guilty of extorting students of N32,000 and N52,000.

The VC further disclosed that an associate professor and a lecturer were dismissed for collecting unapproved levy from students while another lecturer who was indicted for sexual harassment was also dismissed.

He added, “The lecturer claimed to only make advances, but went to the said girl’s church to plead for forgiveness. The victim has been protected and reassigned to another lecturer.”

Speaking further, Adagbonyin said the affected staff are from the Faculty of Basic Medical Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Nursing Department, Engineering Department, Faculty of law, Political Science, as well as the former Director of the University’s Farm.

He said that out of the 209 disciplinary cases received, the institution’s disciplinary committee had concluded 132 of the cases, representing 63 per cent while 77 cases representing 37 per cent are pending.