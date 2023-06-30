Edo PDP chair lauds Tinubu’s exchange rate unification policy, petrol subsidy removal

Tony Aziegbemi, chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, has praised President Bola Tinubu for his economic policies.

Aziegbemi, who spoke in Benin city, the capital of Edo, on Wednesday, described the removal of the petrol subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate by the president, as the way to go.

The PDP chieftain said the policies would save Nigeria trillions of naira “in due course”, adding that the country is in need of such economic reforms.

“I must commend President Tinubu for some of the steps he has taken especially the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of the exchange rate. These policies will save the country over N2 trillion in due course,” he said.

Aziegbemi asked the president to provide palliatives to cushion the effect of the petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians.

He also advised the president to be “wary” of those around him who may not be in support of the reforms.

“I hope the government will put in place good palliative measures to cushion the effect of the removal of the subsidy,” he said.

“I have also seen some crooks around the president and he should be wary of such people who can taint his government.”

Aziegbemi also hailed Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, noting that his government has recorded significant achievements, including the establishment of 55 megawatts Ossiomo power station, Ologbo modular refinery, and Edo tech park, among others.