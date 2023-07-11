EFCC arraigns Katsina deputy accountant general for alleged N261m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, July 11, 2023 arraigned Sa’adu Maiwada, Deputy Accountant General of Katsina State, alongside Sani Lawal BK before Justice M.S Abubakar of the Federal High Court Katsina on a two count charge of conspiracy and money laundering.

Also arraigned along with the defendants is a company, Integrated Gas Services Limited, where the 1st defendant doubles as managing director.

The defendant, in their capacity as then Sub-Treasurer and Deputy Sub-Treasurer in the office of Accountant General of Katsina State, allegedly colluded and diverted the sum of N261, 869. 824.00 (Two Hundred and Sixty-one Million, Eight Hundred and Sixty-nine Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty-four Naira, Ten Kobo Only) from the coffers of Katsina State Government.

The stolen funds was allegedly laundered through Integrated Gas Services Limited, a company where the 1st defendant (Maiwada) is a director.

One of the charges reads, “That you, SAADU MAIWADA, SANI LAWAL BK AND INTEGRATED GAS SERVICES COMPANY LIMITED between 2016 and 2019 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, took possession of an aggregate sum of N261, 869. 824.00 (Two Hundred and Sixty One Million, Eight Hundred and Sixty Nine Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty Four Naira, Ten Kobo Only) paid through the Fidelity Bank account of Integrated Gas Services Company Limited with account no 4010693761 when you reasonably ought to have known that the said funds formed part of the proceed of unlawful activity (to wit: Criminal Breach of Trust) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 15(3) & (4) of the same Act.”

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, while the court entered a ‘not guilty’ plea for the 3rd defendant, Integrated Gas Services Limited.

In view of their pleas, counsel for the prosecution Aisha Tahar Habib asked the court for a trial date.

Counsel representing the defendants, J.P. Israel moved a bail application on behalf of his clients and prayed the court to grant them bail.

Justice Abubakar granted the defendants bail in the sum N50, 000,000 (Fifty Million Naira) each with two sureties who must be residents of Katsina. Additionally, the defendants shall deposit their international passports with the registry of the court.

The matter was adjourned till October 19, 2023 for trial.