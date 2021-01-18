EFCC arraigns ‘Mama Boko Haram’ on fresh N41.7m fraud charges

The travails of Aisha Alkali Wakili alias Mama Boko Haram are yet over as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Maiduguri Zonal Office, have slammed fresh fraud charges against her.

Mama Boko Haram was Monday arraigned before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court sitting in Maiduguri, on a fresh three count charges involving criminal conspiracy and obtaining the sum of N41, 777,750.00 (Forty-One Million Seven Hundred and Seventy-Seven thousand seven hundred and fifty naira) by false pretence.

She was arraigned alongside with Tahiru Saidu Daura, and Prince Lawal Shoyede, Programme Manager and Country Director of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (Non-Governmental Organisation) respectively.

The trio were alleged to have induced one Hajia Bilkisu Mohammed Abubakar to execute supply contract worth N41m for Complete Care and Aid Foundation, owned by Mama Boko Haram refused to pay after the deed was done.

The prosecution while reading the count charges said: “That you Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyede whilst being Chief Executive Officer, Programme Manager and Country Director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (Non-Governmental Organisation) sometimes in June 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly induced one Hajia Bilkisu Mohammed Abubakar of Ihsan Vendor Services, to deliver to you; House furniture, electronics and food items worth N34,593,000 (Thirty Four Million Five Hundred and Ninety Three Thousand Naira) only under the guise of executing a contract for the supply of the said items to the residence of the CEO/Founder of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (Non-Governmental Organisation) Aisha Alkali Wakil and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 (a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Cap 102 Laws of Borno State.”

Another count reads: “That you Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyede whilst being Chief Executive Officer, Programme Manager and Country Director respectively of Complete Care and Aid foundation (Non-Governmental Organisation) sometimes in June 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly induced one Hajia Bilkisu Mohammed Abubakar of Ihsan Vendor Services, to deliver to you; house furniture, electronics and food item worth N7,184,750.00 (Seven Million One Hundred and Eighty Four Thousand Seven Hundred Naira) only under the guise of executing a contract for the supply of the said items to the of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (Non-Governmental Organisation) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 (a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Cap 102 Laws of Borno State.”

All the defendants after listening to the charges pleaded ‘not guilty.

The prosecuting counsel, Haruna Abdulkadirn asked the court to fix a date for trial, to enable the first and third defendants who did not have legal representation to do so in the next hearing.

The presiding judge, Justice Kumaliya adjourned the matter to January 26, 2021 for commencement of trial.

He also ordered ‘Mama Boko Haram’ and Prince Shoyede to engage the services of counsel but in the event that they fail, the EFCC will be at liberty to proceed with its case without their counsel.