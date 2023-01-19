EFCC Arrests Ex-Convict, 11 Others for Internet Fraud in Benin

On January 12, 2023, in Benin City, Edo State, agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, or EFCC, made 12 (twelve) arrests of alleged internet fraudsters.

Okunrobo Smart, who was found guilty of internet fraud in 2022, is one among them detained. Others include Desmond Ehator Osorumwense, Peace Omo Bartholomew, Justice Osagie Beggedo, Samuel Okosun, Uche Divine, Christopher Lawani Iwinosa, Osayi Gregory, Anthony Irabor, and Edobor Francis Tobilola.

Actionable intelligence led to their arrest at their hideout in Benin City. At the time of the suspects’ arrest, mobile phones, computers, and a Mercedes Benz C300 were all found on them. The suspects’ court arraignment is approaching.

On January 18, 2023, Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Edo State High Court, Benin City, found two internet scammers guilty of fraud and sentenced them to six years in jail.

Osemudiamen Aganjile and Ekoh Godswill were charged separately with personation and intent to defraud by the Benin Zonal Command of the Commission.

The defendants entered guilty pleas to each of their charges after being arraigned.

I.K. Agwa, the prosecutor’s attorney, asked the court to convict and sentence them in accordance with their pleas. S.A. Aichienede, the defense attorney, urged with the court to exercise some pity because the defendants were first-time offenders who had changed their ways.

The two were found guilty and given three years in prison, each with the option of a N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) fine.

The convicted individuals must turn over their phones, as well as the remaining proceeds of crime, which total N3,677,986 (three million, six hundred and seventy seven thousand, nine hundred and eighty six Naira) in Aganjile’s UBA and First Bank account, and N767,677 (seven hundred and sixty seven thousand, six hundred and seventy seven Naira) in Godswill’s Sterling Bank account.

The defendants must promise in writing to behave well going forward.

The prisoners’ journey to the Correctional Center began when they were detained by agents from the EFCC’s Benin Zonal Command for crimes involving the internet. They faced charges in court and were found guilty.