EFCC arrests two for vote buying in Ogun rerun election

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Saturday, arrested two suspected electoral criminals for their involvement in vote buying during the Federal House of Representatives rerun election in Ogun State.

The suspects, one Alaga Segun and Bamidele Falegan, who claimed to be agents of a prominent opposition party in the state (name withheld) were arrested at the Odomowo Oko Polling Unit in the Ijebu Ode area of the state.

Segun, the first suspect to be arrested was in possession of the sum of N149,000 out of N150, 000.00 he claimed was given to him by his accomplice, Falegan, to induce voters during the exercise.

Upon interrogation on their fraudulent activity, Falegan, confessed to have received the money from one Taiwo Shote, a lawyer and an opposition party candidate in the election. The suspects will soon be charged to court.