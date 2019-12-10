EFCC arrests vice-principal, 2 others over exam malpractice in Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested three persons, including a school vice -principal, for allegedly collecting money from students for examination malpractice.

A statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media and Publicity of the commission said that the three persons were arrested at Government Day Secondary School, Otte, Kwara, during the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO).

It disclosed that the commission received an intelligence report that the school management and supervisors of the centre were extorting money from students writing the examination in order to assist them.

The statement said the secret was revealed when an operative of the commission dressed casually on Dec. 6 pretended to be a passerby and came to the school.

It said an iPad containing answers to all the questions was recovered from the culprits, adding that the suspects would soon be charged to court.