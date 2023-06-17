EFCC declares owners of Farmforte wanted for ‘fraudulent diversion of funds’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Osayi Osazuwa and Uyi Osayimwense, founders of Farmforte, an agro-allied solutions company, wanted.

In a publication dated June 9, the anti-graft commission published the images of both men, declaring them wanted for “obtaining money by false pretence and fraudulent diversion of funds”.

“The public is hereby notified that Osayi Osazuwa and Uyi Osayimwense (of Farmforte Agro Allied Solutions Limited) whose photographs appear above are wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretence and fraudulent diversion of funds,” the publication reads.

Agro-partnerships, an investment platform powered by Farmforte Limited, has been accused by many Nigerians who invested in the company as a fraudulent business entity.

In another publication by The Nation partly titled ‘Mother of all scams’ and published on June 10, Osazuwa and Osayimwense were accused of duping Nigerians of billions of naira and relocated abroad.

“Farmforte suddenly stopped capital and ROI citing “some challenges”. Two months later, they came out via Zoom conference to allay investors’ fears, and that became the last time anyone heard from the joint CEO,” the publication reads.

In 2022, it was reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), sealed the premises of Farmforte Agro-Allied Solutions for allegedly engaging in illegal investment activities.

“These companies do not have registration of the SEC to conduct fund management activities and have been found to promise exorbitant rates of returns to lure investors. The SEC has exercised its powers under Section 13 (w) Investments and Securities Act 2007, to shut them down,” the statement had read.