EFCC detains Medview Airline CEO over alleged diversion of hajj funds

Muneer Bankole, chief executive officer (CEO) of Medview Airline Plc, is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was said to have been detained on Monday at the headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja. Bankole arrived the EFCC headquarters around 11am on Monday following an invitation by the commission regarding a case of alleged diversion of hajj funds.

Bankole is said to have received funds from the National Hajj Commission, and additional $900,000, for the airlift of pilgrims in 2019.

He was alleged to have received the funds as mobilisation, but failed to execute the contract.

When contacted, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, confirmed the arrest.

Bankole’s arrest comes months after the airline raised concern over the impact of the COVID pandemic on its operations.

In July 2020, the company had announced that it would sell two of its aircraft to “liquidate part of its indebtedness and inject part of the funds into its operations so as to jump-start it again after the COVID-19 pandemic total lockdown”.

Meanwhile, in 2019, the airline had temporarily suspended operations due to lack of equipment, adding that its aircraft had been taken for maintenance.

The airline had, however, announced a resumption of operations months afterwards.