EFCC directors appear before panel as Magu’s grilling enters day 6

Some directors of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are currently being grilled by the presidential panel set up to probe the anti-graft agency under the watch of Ibrahim Magu.

Magu, who was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari last week, arrived at the state house conference centre of the presidential villa on Monday.

He was arrested exactly a week ago and whisked to the presidential villa where he has been answering questions on his time as head of the agency.

Apart from Saturday and Sunday, Magu has appeared before the panel headed by Ayo Salami, a former president of the appeal court, every day since his arrest.

The panel began sitting three weeks ago, but was only able to compel Magu to appear before it last week.

He has been detained since his arrest while Umar Mohammed, director of operations, has taken over the commission in an acting position.

On Thursday, the panel grilled the so-called “Magu Boys” — a group of operatives believed to be favoured by Magu.

The “boys” have been accused of committing several atrocities — including blackmailing and extorting suspects, appropriating exhibits to themselves and selling off forfeited or seized assets without remitting the proceeds to government coffers.

These are some of the allegations listed in the memo sent to Buhari by Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation, who asked the president to remove Magu from office.