EFCC docks man for obstruction of justice

The Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, November 16, 2020, arraigned one Promise Ben Ekpo before Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on one-count charge of obstruction of justice.

Ekpo had in December 2018, stood as surety for one Awesome Ememobong, who is facing prosecution by the Uyo Zonal Office of the EFCC for alleged fraud and upon securing her bail, allegedly aided her to be on the run and has not been able to produce her in court, two years on.

The charge read, “That you Promise Ben Ekpo (“M”), between December 2018 and October 2020 in Uyo within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did willfully obstruct authorized officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from arresting and prosecution of one Awesome Ememobong of Onna LGA of Akwa Ibom State, whom you took on bail as surety by shielding her from arrest and prosecution in order to aid and facilitate her escape from the authorized officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and thereby committed an offence contrary to provisions of Section 38 (2) (a) of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004 and punishable under Section 38 (2) (b) of the same Act.”

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charge, upon which prosecuting counsel, Nwandu Ukoha, prayed the court for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service facility, Uyo, while defence counsel, Akan Imoh Ukpe made an oral application for his bail, which the court rejected.

The matter was adjourned till November 30, 2020, for hearing of bail application while the defendant was remanded in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Services pending the hearing of his bail application.