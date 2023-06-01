EFCC grills Fayemi over alleged misappropriation of N4bn

Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti state, is under interrogation at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), TheCable can report.

The ex-governor is at the zonal command of the anti-graft agency in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

According to sources privy to the development, Fayemi arrived at the EFCC facility at about 10am on Thursday.

Operatives of the anti-graft agency are are grilling the former governor over allegations of N4 billion misappropriation.

The probe is said to be connected to the handling of funds during his tenure as governor of Ekiti state.

Fayemi, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was governor of the state from 2018 to 2022. He handed over to Biodun Oyebanji after the latter won the governorship election in June 2022.

The former governor had reportedly written the EFFC seeking to delay his invitation over the alleged misappropriation of funds.

He was said to have requested a postponement due to his participation in the launch of two books in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayemi was quoted as saying that as one of the organisers of the launch, he was bound to be present at the event.

EFCC’S PROBE OF FORMER GOVERNORS

Shortly before May 29, the EFCC had said it intends to go after then-outgoing governors and other public officials.

In reaction, Bello Matawalle, former governor of Zamfara, said the probe “must be holistic and not selective”.

Matawalle, who lost his reelection bid to Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the investigation of former public officials should be “all-embracing and cover all officers”.

“I demand that the EFCC chair extend similar invitations to officers of the Presidency and members of the Federal Executive Council, which is the highest tier of government in the country,” the former governor said.

In response, the anti-graft agency said the ex-governor is being investigated for allegedly diverting N70 billion meant for contracts in Zamfara.

Matawalle subsequently made an allegation of a request for inducement against Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairperson of the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency had asked Matawalle to go beyond the allegation by providing proof of his claim.

“If Matawalle will be taken seriously, he should go beyond sabre-rattling by spilling the beans – provide concrete evidence as proof of his allegations,” EFCC said.

The agency said it was working in close collaboration with international partners to “frustrate” escape plans by politically exposed persons.