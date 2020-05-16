EFCC hands over building forfeited by Diezani as isolation centre

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over a building forfeited by Diezani Alison-Madueke, former minister of petroleum, as an isolation centre.

The property consisting six flats of three bedrooms and a boys’ quarter was handed over to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, on Friday.

Alison-Madueke forfeited the building in 2017 following an order of a federal high court in Lagos.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Mohammed Rabo, Lagos zonal head of the EFCC, said the gesture was part of the commission’s social responsibility efforts towards the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

He asked Lagos not hesitate to call on the commission anytime the need for such arises.

Lagos, which has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country, is struggling with bed spaces.

Sanwo-Olu thanked the commission for paying attention to the efforts of the state government to contain COVID 19, promising that the property would be put to good use.

He added that “part of the challenges we have been facing is getting isolation centres for COVID-19 patients. We will go round the facility to see what we can do to improve on it.”