EFCC officials present documents to Salami panel as Magu’s probe continues

Four unit heads of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presented some documents to the panel investigating corruption allegations against Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the of the anti-graft agency, on Tuesday.

The unit heads first appeared before the panel last week but a source said that the committee headed by Ayo Salami, a former president of the court of appeal, was not satisfied with their responses to questions, hence they were asked to return at a later date.

The senior officials of the agency presented some documents to the panel on Tuesday, the 7th day of grilling Magu who has been accused of abusing his former office.

Magu was at the old banquet hall of the presidential villa, venue of the screening, with his lawyer.

He is facing 21 corruption allegation brought against him by Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF)

President Muhammadu Buhari had suspended him three days after his arrest in Abuja.

The panel began sitting three weeks ago, but was only able to compel Magu to appear before it last week.

Magu has been detained since his arrest while Umar Mohammed, director of operations, has taken over the commission in an acting position.