EFCC rearrests ‘fugitive’ ex-civil servant over N32.8bn pension scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has rearrested John Yusuf, a former civil servant, over alleged N3 billion pension fraud. Yusuf was rearrested in Gombe.

The EFCC had on March 21, 2018, secured a “re-conviction” of Yusuf for a six-year jail term and N22.9 billion fine.

The EFCC has also obtained a remand order that would enable Yusuf to serve his six-year jail term in Kuje prison as directed by the court of appeal in Abuja.

In a judgement delivered on March 22, 2018, the court of appeal had reversed an earlier judgment of FCT high court and sentenced Yusuf to a cumulative term of six years (two-year per count on a three-count charge).

Abubakar Talba, a judge of the FCT high court, had initially ruled that Yusuf serve a two-year jail term with the option of a N750,000 fine.

The theft was uncovered by the senate joint committee on public service and establishment. At the time, the committee was investigating Abdulrasheed Maina, the head of the pension reform task team.

After the ruling, the National Judicial Council suspended Talba for 12 months without pay.

“Justice Talba was suspended from office following the findings by the council that he did not exercise his discretion judicially and judiciously with regard to the sentences he passed on one of the accused persons, John Yakubu Yusuf, in the police pension case of FRN Vs Esai Dangabar and five others,” the council said at the time.

Yusuf was first accused of stealing N32.8 billion from the police pension fund.