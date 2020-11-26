EFCC seeks Interpol’s support on Maina’s, P&ID officials’ arrest

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said it will enforce the arrest warrant issued against the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

It was learnt that the agency would apply to the International Police Organisation for Maina’s arrest.

Justice Okon Abang had revoked the bail granted to Maina, who is being prosecuted by the EFCC for N2 billion fraud.

Responding to inquiries on Wednesday, the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, explained that the agency would deal with the issue appropriately. “The warrant (on Maina) is unambiguous and the commission will deal with it appropriately.”

Meanwhile, the commission has sought the assistance of the International Police Organisation on the arrest of fleeing officials of Process and Industrial Developments Nigeria Limited.

The agency said two Italian officials of the firm were wanted for their roles in the firm’s failed bid to defraud the Federal Government.

The commission also called for the extradition of alleged treasury looters and cybercrime suspects hibernating in Ghana, Senegal and other countries.

The acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mohammad Abba, made the appeal on Tuesday when a delegation of the National Central Bureau of Interpol Nigeria, led by the Head of Interpol Nigeria, Commissioner of Police Garba Umar, visited the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement on Wednesday by Uwajaren, Abba disclosed that the commission needed the support of the Interpol in the extradition of fugitive looters.

The statement reads partly, “We most graciously need your intervention and assistance, so that we can get enough information that could lead to the extradition of some of the suspects. Two suspects are being investigated in regards to the P&ID case; they are Italians who are also on the run from the country.

“The information we have is that they are currently in Italy; we want the assistance of the Interpol in this regard, especially for information that could lead to their extradition,” Abba was quoted as saying.

In his remarks, Umar assured that the Interpol was on the same page with the EFCC on the P&ID case and would not relent in its efforts to ensure that justice is served in the matter.