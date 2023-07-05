Egbetokun deploys police commissioners, tasks them to prioritise well-being of citizens

Kayode Egbetokun, acting inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered the deployment of thirty-five (35) commissioners of police to various state commands and formations across the country.

On June 30, the Police Service Commission (PSC) approved the deployment of eight commissioners of police to state commands for Borno (Godwin Aghaulor), Kwara (Adelesi E. Oluwarotimi), Oyo (Adebola Ayinde Hamzat), Kebbi (Samuel Titus Musa), Ebonyi (Augustina Ogbodo), Ogun (Alamutu Abiodun), Anambra (Aderemi Adeoye), and Imo (Stephen Olarewaju).

Others are Margaret Ochalla, deployed to the police special fraud unit annex in Lagos; Banji Ogunrinde as the head of the explosive ordnance unit; Rhoda A. Olofu to port authority police western in Lagos; Kareem Musa to the Interpol annex, Lagos; Audu Dabigi to border patrol force; Abibo D. Reuben to police mobile force; Adekunle Ismaila Olusokan to welfare FHQ Abuja; Omolara Ibidun Oloruntola to special fraud unit FCID in Abuja; and Abaniwonda S. Olufemi to deputy force secretary.

Advising the officers, Egbetokun, in a statement by Muyiwa Adejobi, force public relations officer, said priority should be given to the well-being of citizens of the country, adding that officers should serve as “exemplary leaders”.

“The IGP charges the appointed commissioners of police to key into his policies, vision, and mission for the Nigerian police force, while mandating them to prioritise the safety and well-being of the citizens they serve, ensuring adherence to the principles of fairness, professionalism, and respect for human rights,” the statement reads.

“While urging them to serve as exemplary leaders, fostering harmonious relationships with other security agencies, community leaders, and relevant stakeholders, the inspector-general of police tasks them to promote intelligence-led policing, proactive crime prevention strategies, and community engagement initiatives that will enhance public trust and confidence in the Nigerian police force.”