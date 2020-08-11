Eight arrested over southern Kaduna killings

At least eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings in the southern part of Kaduna state.

Addressing reporters in Kafanchan on Monday, David Nwakonobi, a colonel and commander of sector 7 of Operation Safe Haven, a special task force drawn from the defence headquarters, said six of the suspects were arrested on August 5, 2020, in Lere local government area of Kaduna while two others were arrested at Chawai, Kauru local government area of the state.

He said the arrests were based on intelligence gathering.

Nwakonobi identified the suspects as Abubakar Ali, Ali Amadu, Bawa Idi, Umar Dikko, Mohammed Ibrahim, Garba Damon, William Barnabas and Adamu Joseph.

Nwakonobi said items recovered from the suspects include locally fabricated pump action guns, locally made pistols, 9 mm ammunition, machetes and motorcycles.

He disclosed that one of the militias involved in the recent attack in one of the communities was killed and his body discovered at Kiri village in the area.

Nwakonobi said the suspects had been profiled and preliminary investigations had commenced, adding that they would be handed over to the police for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.

“In a bid to curb the recent attacks and isolated killings in southern Kaduna, our troops have continued to intensify efforts aimed at curtailing the menace and ensuring peace in the general area,” he said.

“On August 5, our troops acting on credible intelligence, apprehended six suspected militias at Lere. One locally fabricated pump action gun, two locally made pistols, one 9mm ammunition, four machets and two motorcycles were found in their possession.

“Our troops in conjunction with members of vigilante group, apprehended two suspects at Chawai, a village between Kauru and Zango Kataf. We also have information on the identity of some of the hoodlums that carried out the last attack.”