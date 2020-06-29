Eight deaths, 566 new cases as Nigeria’s fatality toll nears 600

Eight more people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Monday. With the new figure, 573 persons have now died of COVID-19 in the country.

However, not all states have recorded COVID-19 deaths according to the situation report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for June 28, 2020; Taraba and Kogi have not confirmed any coronavirus-related death so far.

This is as the NCDC confirmed 566 new cases in 19 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Nigeria’s total number of infections crossed the 25,000 case mark on Monday with 25,133 samples now confirmed positive for COVID-19 in 35 states and the FCT.

However, out of that figure, 9,402 people have been discharged, with 395 recoveries recorded on Monday.

566 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-166

Oyo-66

Delta-53

Ebonyi-43

Plateau-34

Ondo-32

FCT-26

Ogun-25

Edo-24

Imo-15

Bayelsa-13

Benue-12

Gombe-11

Kano-11

Kaduna-11

Osun-8

Nasarawa-7

Borno-5

Katsina-2

Anambra-2

25,133 confirmed

9,402 discharged

573 deaths

Meanwhile, the next phase of the eased lockdown takes off for another four weeks beginning on Tuesday, and the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 has announced more measures to tackle the pandemic.

At the briefing on Monday, Sani Aliyu, national coordinator of the PTF, spoke on new measures for air travel, entertainment activities, resumption of schools, and public and private sector services.

“The current nationwide curfew would remai. We will maintain restrictions on mass gatherings and sporting activities; domestic aviation services will recommence; movement across state boundaries will be allowed but only outside curfew hours,” he said.

“Students in graduating classes, only graduating classes, primary six, JSS 3 and SSS 3 will be allowed to resume in preparation for examinations.”

He, however, called for strict adherence to guidelines for preventing the spread of the the coronavirus such as compulsory wearing of face masks, physical distancing and regular washing of hands.