Eight policemen shot dead as ‘robbers’ raid Kogi bank

Nine persons, including eight policemen, were killed in Isanlu, Kogi state, when a gang of suspected armed robbers attacked a branch of first generation bank in the town.

The divisional police officer (DPO) was among the officers killed in the town.

The DPO, two policewomen, and four other police officers were said to have been killed at the station while another police officer was killed within the bank’s premises.

The other victim, a male civilian, died when a stray bullet hit him.

The armed men were said to have invaded the police station, setting all the detainees free before killing the officers.

They subsequently moved to the bank where they carted away an undisclosed amount of money.

Segun Thomas, a witness, reportedly said the robbery operation lasted for one hour. “The robbers came in two vehicles – a bus and a car – with which they also escaped from the town,” the witness was quoted to have said.

The car, said to have been snatched from its owner, was reportedly abandoned around Kizito College, Isanlu.

William Aya, spokesman of the state police command, confirmed the robbery and the attack on the police station. He added that the casualty figure was “still hazy”.

“The commissioner of police, Mr Ede Ayuba, has dispatched the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operation, to Isanlu to ascertain the true situation,” he said.

Aya promised to speak with the media “as soon as details are available”.