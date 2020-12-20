Ekiti APC backs Fayemi for 2023 presidency

The Ekiti state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has asked Kayode Fayemi, the governor, to run for the office of the president in the 2023 election.

This comes days after supporters of Bola Tinubu, national leader of the APC, set up a presidential campaign council for him ahead of the 2023 general election.

Paul Omotoso, the state caretaker chairman, said the party will force the governor into the presidential race because of his competence and loyalty to the ruling party.

Omotoso, who was represented by Ade Ajayi, the state publicity secretary, said this during a programme organised by Olusegun Osinkolu, a chieftain of the APC, for 1,000 members of the party in Ekiti north senatorial district, on Saturday.

He said the time has come for the president to come from Ekiti, adding that “it would no longer play second fiddle in the south-west’s politics”.

“On the 2023 presidency, the time has come for president to come from Ekiti. That is why we are pleading with you to support governor Fayemi,” he said.

“Though governor Fayemi has never said he wanted to contest, we will force him to plunge into the race, because of his competence, dedication, and loyalty to APC.”

Omotoso said the party at the state, local government and ward levels will also reward Osinkolu for his contributions and loyalty despite all odds.

“We are going to support him for the Senatorial race in 2023 because he has done well to boost the acceptability and popularity of our party in Ekiti despite that he was denied senatorial ticket twice. He has remained loyal, contented, and committed to APC,” he said.

Responding, Osinkolu who was represented by Ayodeji Olorunfemi his personal assistant, said: “I will continue to be loyal to this party and give my best to uplift APC because the party is a party of the people.”

“But I beg the Caretaker committee to be fair to all members in the coming membership registration exercise. Nobody must be schemed out, it should be all-embracing and all-encompassing for the much-sought stability and peace to be achieved by Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee.

“We must not be selfish in our bid to build a strong party. Those in privileged appointive and elective positions must help others. This is the best way we can maintain unity.”

In a bid to quell the rumour of an alleged presidential ambition, Fayemi earlier in the year said he was not working towards taking over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

He had described as untrue, reports that he is working clandestinely towards building structures to prosecute his “rumoured presidential ambition in 2023”.