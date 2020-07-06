Ekiti APC crisis may destroy your legacy, Tinubu tells Fayemi

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Ekiti State, Prince Adeolu Tinubu has called on Governor Kayode Fayemi to resolve his differences with aggrieved party’s leaders in order to protect his administration’s legacy.

Tinubu said there was no alternative to peaceful co-existence, stressing that it was only in an atmosphere devoid of chaos and political rivalry that Fayemi’s five pillar agenda for meaningful growth and development can be achieved.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Former Minister of Work, Senator Dayo Adeyeye and 13 others aggrieved leaders has for sometimes been at daggers’ drawn with Governor Fayemi over the control of APC.

While speaking on Monday in Emure-Ekiti with newsmen, the APC Chieftain urged the governor to resolve his differences with the aggrieved leaders, saying they should be preoccupied on how to effect socio-economic changes in the state.

He said politicians shouldn’t have the erroneous impression that all their grievances can be resolved by heating up the polity, saying such tendencies can only make the state ungovernable and decelerate the spate of development.

Tinubu stressed that Ekiti state has a long history of “peaceful coexistence rooted in humility, integrity, good name, communal relationship, selfless service and hard work”, saying politics should not be allowed to truncate such long -standing tradition.

“I appeal to the Governor Kayode Fayemi and the political leaders of APC and even other parties to eschew discord and embrace peace.

“The latest development where party leaders are locked in battles would only increase disunity in the state and thereby retard the progress and development as a whole.

“There is no meaningful progress that can be made under the climate of discord, unhealthy rivalry, violence and general disequilibrium.

“Ekiti state is loaded with man power potentials, and we are respected for our hard work and intelligence. Such potentials will amount to nothing when not harnessed to effectively bring out greatness for our dear state.

“Governor Fayemi as the leader must live by example by reaching out to aggrieved individuals across party lines on the need to ensure a peaceful Ekiti.

“2022 governorship election is still long. This is the right time for governance and when time to play politics comes, then they should all go out and reach out to our people to canvass for votes, in a peaceful and civil manner,” he advised.