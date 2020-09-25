Ekiti APC faction suspends Fayemi over ‘anti-party activities’

A faction of the Ekiti chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Kayode Fayemi, governor of the state.

This is coming a few hours after Babafemi Ojudu, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters; Omotunde Ojo, former member of the house of representatives, and nine other party members, were suspended for “contravening” the party’s directive.

Ojo is the son-in-law of Bola Tinubu, national leader of the ruling party.

According to a statement by the faction, Fayemi was suspended due to “his numerous anti-party activities, especially his role in the recently concluded governorship election in Edo State which is contrary to the provisions of Article 21 (A) (ii) of the APC constitution”.

The faction is loyal to Ojudu.

In the statement signed by Tony Adeniyi, former senator who represented Ekiti-south senatorial district, the Ojudu faction said it made the decision during its meeting on Wednesday, after reviewing the activities of some members of the state APC.

The faction accused Fayemi of hosting bigwigs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) five days to the Edo election in Ekiti government house, where they allegedly perfected a coup against the APC in Edo.

The faction also alleged that Fayemi played a prominent role in the emergence of Seyi Makinde as governor of Oyo to the detriment of Bayo Adelabu, the APC candidate.

“We note the continued illegalities in the name of the party, being conducted by Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who as Governor is an ordinary member of the SEC and ought to have called meetings of this duly constituted body as a critical party organ, has failed to do so since his assumption of office in 2018,” the statement said.

“That the body currently masquerading as the elected members of the SEC or as the State Working Committee or appendages is unknown to us (as due statutory members of SEC) since no Ward Congress has taken place in Ekiti State APC since inception.

“That Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Executive Governor of Ekiti State is hereby suspended from the Party in view of his numerous anti-Party activities especially his role in the recent concluded governorship election in Edo State which is contrary to the provisions of Article 21 (A) (ii) of the APC Constitution.

“For five days prior to the Edo elections Gov Fayemi hosted PDP big wig Mr Femi Fani- Kayode in the government house in Ado Ekiti in the run up to the Edo elections . It was here they perfected the coup against our party in Edo State.

“We also recall his role in the gubernatorial election in Oyo State where he supported the PDP candidate to defeat the APC candidate. A second tranche of money he sent to Gov Makinde in the election was intercepted by soldiers. The courier Mr Ayo Adegbite, his Chief Protocol Officer was arrested and he immediately disowned and announced his sack. Mr Adegbite remains his aide till date.

“We also recall the support he provided a PDP candidate who challenged an APC Senator Prince Dayo Adeyeye in the Tribunal. He moved the judges to Kaduna to deliver judgement when he knew what he planned against his party was unpopular in Ekiti. We have more to tell on this betrayal and traitorous act of his.

“We also recall his resort to court when majority of party members nominated late Senator Abiola Ajimobi for Deputy National Chairman of the party. He fought Ajimobi till death.

“His fraternisation with the PDP in continuation of his bid for Vice Presidential candidate under the party ( if his bid for Presidential candidate in APC fails ) was masked by commissioning of projects in Rivers State, a smokescreen for his consultation to woo the support of Governor Nyesom Wike last year.”

The Ojodu faction also announced that the Paul Omotosho-led APC state executive council is “hereby declared illegal and suspended from the Party for failure to emerge in accordance to the Constitution of the Party”.

“That Senator Tony Adeniyi, as a statutory member of the SEC going by our party’s constitution, was elected by all members attending as the Acting Chairman of the State Executive Committee in the absence of direction or directive from the National Body. He is as such the only one thus capable to call the SEC meeting as duly required by the constitution from henceforth,” it said.