Ekiti Assembly lifts suspension on ex-Speaker, 4 others

The Ekiti House of Assembly on Wednesday lifted the suspension placed on its former Speaker, Kola Oluwawole.

Other members reinstated at Wednesday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Adeniran Alagbada included former Deputy Speaker, Segun Adewumi, Abiola Jeje, (Ido/Osi 11), Adesina Animasaun,(Ekiti West 11) and Dare Pelemo (Ekiti East 11)

The reinstatement of the affected members followed the adoption of the report of the Appeal Panel Committee chaired by Chief Gboyega Aribisogan (Ikole 1)

The motion for the adoption of the report of the committee was moved by Aribisogan and seconded by Sunday Akinniyi (Ikere 11), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Briefing newsmen shortly after plenary, Aribisogan, who is also the leader of the house, said the law makers reabsorbed the affected members because they had earlier written letters of apology and showed remorse.

NAN recalls that the Assembly sometimes in October 2018, impeached and suspended the former speaker along with 11 other members on the allegation of passage of the N10 billion Supplementary Budget of former Gov.Ayo Fayose.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the spirit of love have made it possible for the successful plenary sitting today for the reinstatement of the suspended House members.

“Though, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) felt that the suspended members, who are mainly from their party should not be reinstated because of the internal crisis, but APC members opposed that.

“The affected PDP members who had earlier written letters of apology are hereby reabsorbed,”Aribisogan said.

NAN also reports that the other business of the day was the unanimous adoption of the Harmonised South West Houses of Assembly Rules and Standing Orders.

NAN also reports that with this development, there is now uniform Rules and Standing Orders for all the southwestern states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti.

The Assembly thereafter adjourned plenary till Thursday.