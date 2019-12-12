El-Rufai is a good learner, says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, as one of the best persons to work with.

Obasanjo spoke when he paid a private visit to the governor at the government house, Kaduna, on Wednesday.

El-Rufai served in the eight-year administration of Obasanjo, first as director-general, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and later as minister for federal capital territory (FCT).

During the visit, the elder statesman described the governor as “a good student”, noting that el-Rufai copied gender inclusiveness from his administration.

“He is one of the best persons to work with; El-Rufai is a near-genius,” Obasanjo said.

“We need a character like this, a man that you know where you stand with him. Any job given to him will be well done.

“I made women matter in my government. He has done the same in Kaduna. He is a very good learner.”

Obasanjo described his visit as homecoming, saying he is a “son of the soil” having built his first house in Makera area of the city between 1959 and 1967 when served at the Mogadishu battalion of the Nigerian army in Kaduna.

He said the battalion was the first to be “Nigerianised” and it had soldiers from all over the country.

In his response, el-Rufai, described the former president as a mentor, adding that he learned many public service skills from him when he served in his government.

He thanked Obasanjo for finding time to come to Kaduna “to see things for himself”.