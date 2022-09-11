Elder brother of PDP former Plateau State Governorship aspirant kidnapped by gunmen

Gunmen have kidnapped Chief Nengak Ropshak, the elder brother of a former Plateau State governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kefas Ropshak, alias Kefiano.

It was learned that the elder Ropshak was abducted by gunmen who attacked his Rin community in Quaapan Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

Residents of the community who confirmed the attack told The PUNCH in Jos on Sunday that Ropshak’s abductors had made contact with his family members and were demanding the sum of N100m as ransom.

The Peoples Democratic Party, in a statement, expressed shock over the development.

The statement signed by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, John Akans, read in part, “Plateau State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party received the news of the abduction of Chief Nengak Ropshak the Rin Ngas Quanpan local government with sadness.

“Chief Nengak is the Elder brother of His Excellency, Chief Kefas Ropshak (Kefiano), a 2023 governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party.

“We are shocked and pained over the abduction of Nde Nengak Ropshak who was kidnapped at his house within the community when the criminals invaded the area shooting sporadically and eventually captured him to an undisclosed destination, who are now demanding N100 million ransom.

“We call on the Plateau State government to immediately wake up to its responsibility by putting an end to this incessant kidnapping and killings of innocent citizens by criminals.

“Our prayers are with the family at this moment in particular Chief Kefas Ropshak over this unfortunate ugly incident.

“May the Lord give you the strength to overcome.”

The Spokesman for the Plateau state Police Command, Alabo Alfred, could not be reached for comments on the abduction as his phones were switched off at the time of filling this report.

