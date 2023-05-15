Election Petitions: Be fair to Nigerians, Bishop Akinfenwa charges Judiciary

The Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Ibadan, Rt. Revd. Dr. J.O Akinfenwa, has charged Nigeria’s judiciary, especially those handling various election tribunal cases, to be fair to themselves, to Nigerians and to justice, by endeavoring to do the right things and ensure that justice was delivered to the country. He was spoke Sunday at the 13th Synod of the Anglican Communion of the Province of the Niger, Awka Diocese which took place at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Agulu.

Speaking generally on the theme of the synod, namely, “Running the Christian Race: Implications for the Family in Perilous Times,” the Cleric lamented the condition of the country, which, according to him, has led many people to embrace sundry vices. He appealed to the people of God, especially families, to put God first in whatever they do, no matter the challenges.

The Archbishop of Niger Province and the Bishop of Awka Diocese, Rt. Revd. Alexander Ibezim, spoke on the general theme of the Synod. In his words, “Synod is not the time to talk about money, but a time to be joyful and make amends and embrace God.”

Speaking at the Synod, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who was represented by Prof. Stella Chinyere Okunna, thanked the Church for their continued efforts to ennoble the society through preaching and many other social works.

Presenting the sum of N500,000 as Obi’s support for the Synod, she revealed that in his commitment to continue to support educational, health and other development in Nigeria that Mr. Peter Obi has assured that he would visit the Archbishop and support his School of Nursing project.