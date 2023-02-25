Election results will be released promptly – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has pledged to quickly reveal the results of the general elections held on Saturday.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman, informed media in Abuja of this on Friday.

“I just want to say that we will make sure that result declaration is done quickly,” he said. I am unable to estimate how many days or hours it will take, but it will be finished quickly.

“We understand the worry and the urgency with which the procedure must be finished. It will be finished shortly.

The head of INEC also revealed that not all commission operations were funded in cash by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to him, the majority of purchases of both products and services are made online.

“Yet we need a tiny sum of money to compensate the unbanked, who provide essential services, particularly locally,” he said.

“We anticipated this difficulty and spoke with the Central Bank; they assured us that they would make the small amount we needed to pay in cash for services accessible to us and they have done so.

And because our state authorities have already accessed these monies for the elections, the movement of people and things over the past several days has been unimpeded.

“In that sense, I must offer credit to our cooperation with the Central Bank.

“As a result, there won’t be any burden on the process.”