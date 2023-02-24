Elections: NHRC establishes toll-free lines and situation room

The National Human Rights Commission opened its situation room for the general elections of 2023 on Friday.

In addition, the center would address human rights abuses during the elections in all 36 States and the FCT after the situation room’s debut in Abuja.

The toll-free number is 08006472428, and the short code to report voter fraud, police brutality, and violations of human rights is 6472.

According to the commission, this effort advances its objective to safeguard Nigerians’ rights, including their right to vote, their dignity, and their safety from abuse by security forces both before and after the elections.

The NHRC announced the opening of its toll-free lines, which, according to the organization, would be staffed by a team committed to responding to complaints of human rights abuses, particularly during elections.

The freedom to engage in the political process is essential to a democracy, according to Tony Ojukwu, SAN, the commission’s secretary, who made this statement during the opening ceremony.

The Human Rights Situation Room, he said, “will be a hub within the Commission where the Commission plans to take advantage of its wide reach by having offices in the 36 states of Nigeria to monitor the conduct of elections immediately before, during, and after the elections,” will serve as the center for the Commission’s monitoring of the 2023 general elections.

The Commission is acting in accordance with its mandate as stated in Sections (a)(b)(j) of the NHRC Act of 2010 as amended by doing this, according to the statement.

Reports on the human rights concerns that will be relevant during the election will be the Situation Room’s main emphasis.

Ojukwu said that “the Human Rights Situation Room will receive and treat reports of human rights abuses across the 36 states and the FCT.”

The HRSR is outfitted with toll-free numbers and short codes for the public’s convenience and free access to report grievances.

“The NHRC is putting everything in place to guarantee that Nigerians may have confidence that their concerns will not go ignored when they phone these toll-free lines.”